Ekele emerges Igah President General
- 28/04/2018 20:56:00
Igah Progressive Association has elected Chief Godwin Gowon Ekele as its President General for the next four years. Ekele, from Ogene Igah in Olamaboro Local Government Area of Kogi State, was elected based on his wealth of experience.
He was the Secretary of the Oshodi branch, Lagos and the Chairman of Ogene Igah Development Association for six years. In his acceptance speech, he commended Igah sons and daughters for the successful conduct of the election. He assured that he will be the President of all Igah associations just as he advised the Igala living in every part of the country and Diaspora to be good ambassadors of their people.
IPA is the unbrella body for all Igah associations across Nigeria.
