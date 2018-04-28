Home | News | General | Ekele emerges Igah President General
Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari
PDP 2018 Presidential Primary: Foretelling The Outcome

Ekele emerges Igah President General



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 28/04/2018 20:56:00
  • 9
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Igah Progressive Association has elected Chief Godwin Gowon Ekele as its President General for the next four years. Ekele, from Ogene Igah in Olamaboro Local Government Area  of Kogi State, was elected based on his wealth of experience.

He was the Secretary of the Oshodi branch, Lagos and the Chairman of Ogene Igah  Development  Association for  six years. In his acceptance speech, he  commended Igah sons and daughters for the  successful conduct of the election. He assured  that  he will be the President  of all Igah associations  just as he advised the Igala living in every part of the country and Diaspora to be good ambassadors of their people.

IPA is the unbrella body for all Igah associations across Nigeria.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 193