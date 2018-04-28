Oyo Speaker’s death: Ajimobi still shattered, visits parents, monarchs
- 28/04/2018 20:30:00
- 9
- 0
The death of the Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Michael Adeyemo, has left Governor Abiola Ajimobi in sombre mood as he led the State Executive Council and Assembly members on a condolence visit to the deceased’s country home, Lanlate, yesterday.
The sudden death of the 47-year-old, early Friday, had thrown the state into gloom, following which the governor declared three days of mourning.
Ajimobi was accompanied to Lanlate by his wife, Chief Florence Ajimobi; his deputy, Chief Moses Adeyemo; all state executive council members; members of the House of Assembly, led by the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Abdulwasi Musa; and the state Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Chief Akin Oke, among others.
Amidst intermittent sobs, the parents of the late Speaker, Chief Matthew and Mrs. Dorcas Adeyemo, told the guests that a “monumental tragedy” had befallen them.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles