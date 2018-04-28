Home | News | General | 12 die, eight injured in Lagos-Ibadan Expressway multiple crash

By Daud Olatunji, Abeokuta

No fewer than 12 persons lost their lives in a crash which occurred on Ibadan – Lagos Expressway yesterday.

The accident involved three vehicles: a bus with registration number Lagos AAA 886 XR, a Ford Transit bus travelling from Lagos to Ilorin and a truck.

The Public Education Officer for Federal Road Safety Corps, Florence Okpe, confirmed the accident, claiming that the Ford driver was overtaking wrongfully when it collided with a Volvo truck with registration number LSD 138XQ.

FRSC officials

“The Ford Transit Bus was flagged down for speeding by FRSC patrol team that noticed the speed of the passenger bus, but he ignored the flag down order and even abused the patrol team with the use of his hand, but unfortunately barely driving five minutes from the FRSC patrol team that cautioned him for speeding, colluded with the truck travelling from the opposite direction”, the Ogun State Sector Commander of the FRSC, Clement Oladele, who also confirmed the crash, said.

“The crash scene has been cleared for free flow of traffic by FRSC assisted by other traffic and emergency agencies It should be noted that traffic advisory was earlier issued by FRSC on the condition of the road as a black spot, warning motorists to drive with caution around the area in addition when traffic at the portion of the road was to be diverted, FRSC issued a traffic advisory on the 13 December 2017 with traffic signs erected by RCC to caution motorists”.

