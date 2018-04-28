Home | News | General | I have no regrets moving motion for impeachment of Buhari — Sen. Uroghide

BENIN – The Senator representing Edo South Senatorial zone, Senator Matthew Urhoghide has said that he has no regret over the motion he moved on the floor of the Senate, that the withdrawal of $496million dollars by President Muhammadu Buhari, for the purchase of Tucano jet fighters, without the approval of the National Assembly, is illegal.

He said he would never be cowed by those asking for his head in Edo State. The senator made the declaration in response to an ugly incident that happened on Friday, when he was reportedly attacked and his cap removed, because he moved the impeachment motion against President Muhammadu Buhari.

But at a press conference with journalists in Benin, the Edo State capital, yesterday, the senator said: “I don’t have any regret for what I said. I stand by it. Where did I embarrass the President? Because of selfish interest, some people want to show to the President that everybody is cowed in Edo.

“This is not a war I want to fight on partisan basis. I have immunity on what I said on the floor of the Senate. I am being crucified outside for what I said during plenary. I am going to report back to the Senate. All the security agencies must see the threat I am subjected to because I performed my duty as a Senator.

“They have promised to deal with me. If not for the State Commissioner of Police yesterday, nobody knows what would have happened. I obeyed the Police Commissioner; I remained where I was until the Governor came.

“I want to tell you that the whole world is seeing it and I have followed the path of the law. Incidentally it happened in the presence of the state Governor, the Commissioner of Police was there and all other security agencies. When the boy hit my head and threw away my hat, they saw it”.

He said the right thing the President should have done was to present a supplementary budget to the National Assembly for the purchase of the aircraft, adding that the offer for the purchase was made in December 2017, with the expiry date slated for February 21st, 2018. The request could have come. The action that was taken even though the purpose was noble, the right position was not adopted”, he concluded.

