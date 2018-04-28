Home | News | General | Netherlands Business School scholarships for Nigerian executives

By Yinka Ajayi

Business School Netherlands, the pioneer of Action Learning MBA, has announced plans to empower Nigerians with scholarships in its executive master classes.

Speaking, Mr. Lere Baale, Director of the school in Nigeria, speaking on the celebration of its 30th anniversary, said, “The umbrella theme is – Celebrating 30 years of Resilience. We have lined-up activities that will be taking place all through the year. We urge our students, the alumni and the general public to join the celebrations.” The Director added that the school will be organising an essay competition on the topic – ‘The Application of Action Learning to Business Growth’- in which Nigerian professionals stand to win scholarships for her Executive Masterclass programmes.

It will also be giving back to the next generation of entrepreneurs through the continuation of its Youth Empowerment Scheme, where hundreds of youths are given international training on entrepreneurship. The climax of the celebrations will be the Resilience Awards, to be held in August, and outstanding personalities and organizations recognized.

