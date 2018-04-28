Home | News | General | No alternative to Okowa in Delta — Nwaka

By Festus Ahon

ASABA-The member representing Aniocha South Constituency in the Delta State House of Assembly, Ms Angela Nwaka has said that there is no alternative to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in the 2019 gubernatorial election in Delta State.

Chatting with journalists during the grand reception held in honour of Dr Okowa by the Anioma Nation, Nwaka said “the event provided yet another opportunity for Deltans to reaffirm the very strong affection they have for the Governor.

“Governor Okowa has redefined development in the state with his massive developmental strides. He turned the state to construction sites, opening up communities with roads. His efforts to develop the state is evident everywhere.

“It is same narratives across the 29 state constituencies. So why change such a man with capacity to perform? Delta state and its people need him to consolidate on the good works. Come 2019 they will return him for another tenure”.

The lawmaker who is the Chairman House Committee on Education, said “better days awaits the people of Delta State with Dr Okowa at the helm of affairs”, stressing that “he has not left any on in doubt about his ability to manage the resources of the state for the joy of the people”.

