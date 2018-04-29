Ooni Ogunwusi, el-Rufai for UNIMED lecture
- 29/04/2018 00:46:00
- 9
- 0
By Dayo Johnson, Akure
THE Ooni of lfe, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, and Kaduna State governor, Mallam Nasir Ahmad el-Rufai, are among dignitaries expected at the 4th Distinguished Guest Lecture of the University of Medical Sciences, UNIMED, Ondo slated for tomorrow.
El-Rufai is to deliver the lecture titled, ‘Transforming Nigerian Educational System: Looking Back and Looking Forward’.
A statement by the institution’s spokesperson, Temitope Oluwatayo, said the lecture was organized to identify the challenges bedevilling Nigeria’s education sector while proffering practical solutions to improve the standard of education in the country.
The Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of UNIMED Governing Council, Dr. Temitayo Fawehinmi, is the Host while Governor Rotimi Akeredolu is the Chief Host.
Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Friday Okonofua, said that “education is the driver of development all over the world and what Nigeria needed more than anything else is education, hence, the need for the public lecture”.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles