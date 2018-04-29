Home | News | General | Ooni Ogunwusi, el-Rufai for UNIMED lecture

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

THE Ooni of lfe, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, and Kaduna State governor, Mallam Nasir Ahmad el-Rufai, are among dignitaries expected at the 4th Distinguished Guest Lecture of the University of Medical Sciences, UNIMED, Ondo slated for tomorrow.

El-Rufai is to deliver the lecture titled, ‘Transforming Nigerian Educational System: Looking Back and Looking Forward’.

A statement by the institution’s spokesperson, Temitope Oluwatayo, said the lecture was organized to identify the challenges bedevilling Nigeria’s education sector while proffering practical solutions to improve the standard of education in the country.

The Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of UNIMED Governing Council, Dr. Temitayo Fawehinmi, is the Host while Governor Rotimi Akeredolu is the Chief Host.

Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Friday Okonofua, said that “education is the driver of development all over the world and what Nigeria needed more than anything else is education, hence, the need for the public lecture”.

