Excess taxation: We are duly registered body, Ogbe-Ijaw Ferry Boat Owners tell Delta Govt

The Ferry Boat Owners Union of Ogbe-Ijaw Market (Market Road Unit) has reacted to a publication credited to Delta State Commissioner for Transportation, Mr. Vincent Uduaghan in a national daily allegedly denying report that his ministry is engaged in excess taxation of N500 to N1500 as ticket levies and N50 per passenger for every boat trip through a Marine Tax Consultant, said that they are duly registered entity with the government.

In a statement signed by Chairman of the Union, Comrade Samson Timbowei, Josiah Oyimi Oyakoghan, Vice, Bernard Facah, Secretary, Samuel Tietie, PRO and others, the Ferry Boat Owners union also frowned at the statement made by the Delta District Marine Chairman of Marine Workers Union of Nigeria describing them as illegal, saying that they (ferry boat union) are not under the marine workers union but stand as an existing association of ferry boat owners in the state and that the state government has never deemed it fit to invite them for any meeting before engaging in the excess taxation at the detriment of Deltans.

The statement reads; “We are duly registered entity with the government. We are therefore surprised at the publication which stated that Delta state since 2013 till 2017 as spent about N9.1Billion in construction of jetties and purchase of boats across the state.

We wonder where those jetties were constructed and boats taken to because in the over 10 jetties operating in the Ogbe-Ijaw Market road units, they is no single jetty built by the state government neither is any government presence felt nor boats distributed.

The ferry boat owners union while pledging total loyalty to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s cause which according to them was exhibited in 2015 governorship election, further noted that those who have been opportune to be favoured in his administration should not cast aspersion on other faithful members of same political party who may have their turn tomorrow.

