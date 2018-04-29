Home | News | General | Video: Declaration of result for the recall of Dino Melaye

The declaration of result for the recall of Mr Dino Melaye of Kogi West Senatorial District.

Professor Ukertor Gabriel Moti, affirmed that the information on verification of signatures to the petition for the recall of Senator Dino David Melaye of Kogi West Senatorial District as taken place on this day, 28th day of April 2018, and that the verified signatures is 5.34% of the total number of registered voters in the constituency and has therefore not satisfied a requirement of the law for a referendum.

