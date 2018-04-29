Home | News | General | 2019: Lagos youths endorse Ashafa

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

In the run up to the 2019 general elections, hundreds of youths under the umbrella of Bariga Youth League, in Bariga Local Government Area, yesterday, expressed support for the All Progressives Congress, APC, leaders endorsement of Senator Gbenga Ashafa, representing Lagos East, for another term.

*Senator Ashafa

The Chairman of the Bariga Youth League, Akintunde Oladimeji, at a solidarity rally, said the youths unanimously endorsed Ashafa for not just warming the seat at the National Assembly but also sponsoring and co-sponsoring bills aimed at enhancing the welfare of Nigerians and tackling vices in the country.

Describing the lawmaker as an advocate of human capital development, Oladimeji said Ashafa had also empowered hundreds of youths in Bariga and environs.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...