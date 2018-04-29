Home | News | General | 2019: Lagos youths endorse Ashafa
Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari
LIVE UPDATES: Atiku, Saraki, Kwankanso others in battle for PDP presidential ticket as party holds convention in Port Harcourt

2019: Lagos youths endorse Ashafa



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 29/04/2018 00:35:00
  • 8
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

In the run up to the 2019  general elections, hundreds of youths under the umbrella of Bariga Youth League, in Bariga Local Government Area, yesterday, expressed support for the All Progressives Congress, APC, leaders endorsement of Senator Gbenga Ashafa, representing Lagos East, for another term.

*Senator Ashafa

The Chairman of the Bariga Youth League, Akintunde Oladimeji, at a solidarity rally, said the youths unanimously endorsed Ashafa for not just warming the seat at the National Assembly but also sponsoring and co-sponsoring bills aimed at enhancing the welfare of Nigerians and tackling vices in the country.

Describing the lawmaker as an advocate of human capital development, Oladimeji said Ashafa had also empowered hundreds of youths in Bariga and environs.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 233