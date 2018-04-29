Results of verification exercise for Dino Melaye’s recall
The recall verification exercise of the senator representing Kogi West, Mr Dino Melaye recorded a very low turnout of petitioners.
The results from the seven Local Government Areas in the senatorial district, which has 351,146 registered voters are listed below
KOTON KARFE LGA
Total Numbers Of Registered Voters – 46,727.
Total Numbers Of Signatures On The Petitions – 24,459.
Total Numbers Of Signatures At Verification – 2,566.
Total Numbers Of Signatures Verified – 2, 335.
KABBA BUNU LGA
Total Numbers Of Registered Voters – 59,319
Total Numbers Of Signatures On The Petitions – 27,910
Total Numbers Of Signatories At Verification – 2,151
Total Numbers Of Signat7S Verified – 2,085.
IJUMU
Total Numbers Of Registered Voters – 46,810.
Total Numbers Of Signature On The Petition – 24,389.
Total Numbers Of Signatures At Verification – 2,811.
Total Numbers Of Signatures Verified – 2,664.
YAGBA EAST
Total Number Of Registered Voters – 35,329.
Total Numbers Of Signature On The Petition – 18,229.
Total Numbers Of Signatures At Verification – 3,580.
Total Numbers Of Signatures Verified – 3,506.
MOPA AMURO
Total Numbers Of Registered Voters – 18, 350
Total Numbers Of Signatures On The Petition – 9,173.
Total Numbers Of Signatures At Verification – 729.
Total Numbers Of Signataries Verified – 710.
There was violence in Mopa Amuro towards the end of the exercise. Six polling units were reportedly affected. As a result, the exercise in six out of the 10 wards in the LGA were c
ancelled.
YAGBA
WEST LGA
Total Numbers Of Registered Voters – 35,506
Total Numbers Of Signatures On The Petition – 19,444
Total Numbers Of Signatures At Verification – 4,221
Total Numbers Of Signatories Verified – 3,729.
LOKOJA LGA
Total Numbers Of Registered Voters – 109,105
Total Numbers Of Signatures On The Petition – 66,266.
Total Numbers Of Signatures At Verification – 4,810.
Total Numbers Of Signatares Verified – 3,763.
