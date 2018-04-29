Home | News | General | Results of verification exercise for Dino Melaye’s recall
Results of verification exercise for Dino Melaye’s recall



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 29/04/2018 00:27:00
The recall verification exercise of the senator representing Kogi West, Mr Dino Melaye recorded a very low turnout of petitioners.

Senator Dino Melaye
The results from the seven Local Government Areas in the senatorial district, which has 351,146 registered voters are listed below

KOTON KARFE LGA

Total Numbers Of Registered Voters – 46,727.

Total Numbers Of Signatures On The Petitions – 24,459.

Total Numbers Of Signatures At Verification – 2,566.

Total Numbers Of Signatures Verified – 2, 335.

KABBA BUNU LGA

Total Numbers Of Registered Voters – 59,319

Total Numbers Of Signatures On The Petitions – 27,910

Total Numbers Of Signatories At Verification – 2,151

Total Numbers Of Signat7S Verified – 2,085.

IJUMU

Total Numbers Of Registered Voters – 46,810.

Total Numbers Of Signature On The Petition – 24,389.

Total Numbers Of Signatures At Verification – 2,811.

Total Numbers Of Signatures Verified – 2,664.

YAGBA EAST

Total Number Of Registered Voters – 35,329.

Total Numbers Of Signature On The Petition – 18,229.

Total Numbers Of Signatures At Verification – 3,580.

Total Numbers Of Signatures Verified – 3,506.

MOPA AMURO

Total Numbers Of Registered Voters – 18, 350

Total Numbers Of Signatures On The Petition – 9,173.

Total Numbers Of Signatures At Verification – 729.

Total Numbers Of Signataries Verified – 710.

There was violence in Mopa Amuro towards the end of the exercise. Six polling units were reportedly affected. As a result, the exercise in six out of the 10 wards in the LGA were c

ancelled.

YAGBA

WEST LGA

Total Numbers Of Registered Voters – 35,506

Total Numbers Of Signatures On The Petition – 19,444

Total Numbers Of Signatures At Verification – 4,221

Total Numbers Of Signatories Verified – 3,729.

LOKOJA LGA

Total Numbers Of Registered Voters – 109,105

Total Numbers Of Signatures On The Petition – 66,266.

Total Numbers Of Signatures At Verification – 4,810.

Total Numbers Of Signatares Verified – 3,763.

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

