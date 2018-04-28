Home | News | General | 2019: N’Delta group drums support for Atiku

AHEAD of the 2019 general elections, a Niger Delta pressure group, Voluntary Political Support Movement, VPSM, has drummed its support for former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, describing him as a man with the experience, good intentions and interest to move Nigeria to greater heights.

•Atiku

Members of the group in their hundreds drawn from the Niger Delta states made their position known at the end of their general congress held in Warri.

The group in a communique signed by its coordinator and secretary general, Comrade Marcus and Dr. Godstime Okorobie respectively, also vowed to tour the rural and urban cities of the region, to sensitize the need to get their Permanent Voters Card and vote for Atiku come 2019. They said: “We have vowed to work for the political aspirations of Atiku as we are already looking forward to congratulating him at the end of the presidential elections come 2019.

