Home | News | General | Low turnout in Melaye recall verification
Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari
LIVE UPDATES: Atiku, Saraki, Kwankanso others in battle for PDP presidential ticket as party holds convention in Port Harcourt

Low turnout in Melaye recall verification



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 28/04/2018 22:25:00
  • 8
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

By Boluwaji Obahopo, Lokoja

The verification exercise for the recall of the lawmaker representing Kogi West, Senator Dino Melaye, yesterday, was conducted peacefully.

The exercise began across 552 of the 560 polling units in the seven LGAs of the senatorial district with low voter turnout.

However, there was massive turnout in Odokoro and Oke- offin polling units where the State ALGON boss, Isah Taofiq, and Special Adviser on Security Affairs, Commodore Jerry Omodara, hail from.

Sen. Dino Melaye

One of the officials explained that pockets of petitioners had come to check their names, but that none had come forward for verification.

Three persons in Lokoja, Lokongoma polling unit protested the appearance of their names on the petition list, saying they never appended one in the first place, and threatened to sue those involved.

Mohammed Tanko Musa, the Administrator of Koton-Karfi LG, explained that the process, which he commended, was sure to pick up.

…Recall a failure – PDP

However, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, described the recall verification as a failure, saying the low turnout was a reflection that the APC-led administration of Governor Yahaya Bello had lost value.

The party State Director, Research and Documentation, Achadu Dickson, who stated this, in a statement, eulogized the people of Kogi West for heeding to their early call to vote against the recall.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 233