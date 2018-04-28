Home | News | General | Low turnout in Melaye recall verification

By Boluwaji Obahopo, Lokoja

The verification exercise for the recall of the lawmaker representing Kogi West, Senator Dino Melaye, yesterday, was conducted peacefully.

The exercise began across 552 of the 560 polling units in the seven LGAs of the senatorial district with low voter turnout.

However, there was massive turnout in Odokoro and Oke- offin polling units where the State ALGON boss, Isah Taofiq, and Special Adviser on Security Affairs, Commodore Jerry Omodara, hail from.

Sen. Dino Melaye

One of the officials explained that pockets of petitioners had come to check their names, but that none had come forward for verification.

Three persons in Lokoja, Lokongoma polling unit protested the appearance of their names on the petition list, saying they never appended one in the first place, and threatened to sue those involved.

Mohammed Tanko Musa, the Administrator of Koton-Karfi LG, explained that the process, which he commended, was sure to pick up.

…Recall a failure – PDP

However, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, described the recall verification as a failure, saying the low turnout was a reflection that the APC-led administration of Governor Yahaya Bello had lost value.

The party State Director, Research and Documentation, Achadu Dickson, who stated this, in a statement, eulogized the people of Kogi West for heeding to their early call to vote against the recall.

