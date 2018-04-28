Home | News | General | 2019: Team Hilary declares support for Okowa

Team Hilary for Okowa 2019, a socio-political group, has declared its total support for the re-election bid of the Governor of Delta State, Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa.

•Okowa

The group made the disclosure at a well attended meeting that it held recently in Asaba.

In his remark, the Director General (DG) of the group, Engr. Dan Ossai, said that the group decided to declare her unalloyed support for the governor’s re-election bid as a result of his outstanding performance in the state in less than four years of his administration.

Amongst other members of the organisation who spoke was the co-ordinator of Ukwuani Local Government Area, Hon. Chidi Orji, who eulogised the achievements of Dr. Okowa and tasked the youths across the 25 local government areas to become good ambassadors of the governor.

Other LGA Co-ordinators and notable members, like Hon. Kingsley Ashibogu and Hon. Eze Ifeanyi, as well pledged their total support and commitment to see to a successful outing for Governor Okowa in the 2019 gubernatorial election.

