Home | News | General | 2019: Atiku support group inaugurated in Lagos

A campaign group, Street2Street Support Initiative for Atiku 2019, Lagos State chapter, had been inaugurated amidst excitement by his supporters and admirers in Lagos.

•Atiku

The group to be headed by a grassroots politician, and a PDP stalwart in Lagos, Prince Segun Adeyeye, has been mandated to mobilize and sensitize voters in Lagos for the presidential ambition of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, come 2019.

Inaugurating the campaign organization, the National Coordinator, Mr. Wabara Emeka Gerald, said: “Street2Street support initiative, as we all know is a world class support initiative made up of men and women of character with verifiable and obvious content, who are equally, highly committed to the project ’Save Nigeria Now’.

Street2Street support initiative was borne out of our sincere desire to provide Nigerians with highly democratic, intellectually based, resourceful support initiative where strategic thinkers invest their time and resources, thinking out solutions to issues associated with electioneering campaign and supports.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...