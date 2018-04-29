Home | News | General | Breaking: Attempt to recall Dino Melaye fails as INEC verifies only 5% of signatories (video)
Breaking: Attempt to recall Dino Melaye fails as INEC verifies only 5% of signatories (video)



- The process to recall Senator Dino Melaye recalled low turnout

- Only 5 per cent of the signatories turned up for the verification

- INEC said the result did not satisfy the requirement for a referendum

The attempt to recall Senator Dino Melaye has failed after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) verified only 18,742 of the 189,870 signatories.

Channels reports that the recall process which happened on Saturday, April 29 witnessed a low turnout as only 5.34 percent of the 351,146 registered voters in the Kogi west senatorial district appeared.

READ ALSO: Impeachment threat: Buhari meets Saraki, Dogara

50 per cent plus one of the signatories is what is expected for the verification process to succeed.

Professor Ukertor Gabriel Moti who is the declaration officer for the exercise said the result did not satisfy the requirement for a referendum.

