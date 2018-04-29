Home | News | General | Faces at Boss Mustapha’s daughter’s wedding

Amanda, the daughter of Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation tied the nuptial knots with Otelemaba Westwood in Abuja Saturday.

The wedding was attended by President Muhammadu Buhari before he departed for the United States, to keep an appointment on Monday at the White House in Washington D.C. with President Donald Trump.

Senate President Bukola Saraki, APC National leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and party chairman, Chief John Odigie Oyegun also attended the event

From left: Father of the Bride/Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Mr Boss Mustapha; His Wife Fumilayo; the Groom, Otelemaba Westwood; Daughter of the SGF, Amanda Mustapha and President Muhammadu Buhari at the wedding ceremony of the daughter of the SGF, in Abuja on Saturday (28/4/18)

President Muhammadu Buhari (2nd r) congratulating the couple Otelemaba Westwood and daughter of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Amanda Mustapha during their wedding ceremony in Abuja on Saturday (28/4/18) Right is the Father of the Bride/SGF Mr Boss Mustapha

From left: President Muhammadu Buhari; Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Mr Boss Mustapha; wife of the SGF, Mrs Fumilayo Mustapha; APC Chieftain, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and APC National Chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun at the wedding ceremony of the daughter of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Amanda Mustapha and Otelemaba Westwood in Abuja on Saturday (28/4/18)

From left: Senate President Bukola Saraki; President Muhammadu Buhari and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) at the wedding ceremony of the daughter of the SGF, Amanda Mustapha and Otelemaba Westwood in Abuja on Saturday (28/4/18)

