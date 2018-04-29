Home | News | General | We’re proud of your good works, STC Nsukka Old Boys tell Ugwuanyi

The St. Teresa’s College (STC) Nsukka Old Boys Association has lauded Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State for the achievements of his administration, saying they are proud of his good works.

Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi

At a reception christened “Homecoming of an Old Boy” held at the college grounds, the governor was described as a God-fearing and humane leader.

They unanimously agreed to vote and support the governor’s re-election in 2019 to enable him continue his good works.

Speaking on the event’s significance, the principal of the college, Rev. Fr. (Dr.) Melitus Ezikanyi, said it was the first time all the college’s old boys, staff, students and PTA would converge to honour a distinguished alumnus.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...