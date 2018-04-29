Home | News | General | Delta CP lauds DPO over police station project

The Commissioner of Police (CP) Delta State Mohammad Mustapha has applauded the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of ‘B’ Police Division, in Warri South Local Government Area, CSP Eyoh Aniete for embarking on a gigantic police station project.

CP Mustapha made the commendation in a chat with journalists shorthly after inspecting the on going project located at Okere Urhobo, Warri, describing the DPO as a good planner and mobilizer and as such urged other officers to emulate him to always improve on facilities they meet in wherever they are transferred to.

His words: “ I am very elated and impressed with what I have seen . Other officers should emulate his (Eyoh) initiative. We will be supportive. We know what to do” He then promised to invite the Inspector General of Police (IG) to commission the project when it is completed.

Earlier a spokeman of Okere Urhobo Kingdom, Olorogun Bright Okumagba who stood in for the President General of the kingdom, Chief Emmanuel Ono Okumagba, at the event in his speech remarked that the police station project when completed will be the best in the country.”

When he ( CSP) was transferred here, some people were complaining but we knew he was fighting crime according to the law, hence they were afraid to take him to court. Since he came, we have enjoyed relative peace in the area. So it is our humble request that he should be allowed to complete this gigantic edifice before he his transferred from here.

On his part,the President of Okere Urhobo Development Movement, Comrade Cyril Eboh in a chat with newsmen said his achievements as a police officer are laudable. Crime rate and other youth related cases such as cultism have greatly reduced not only in ‘B’ Police Divisional Area but the entire Warri metropolis. For he is dreaded by criminals and loved by law abiding citizens in Warri. He should be promoted and supported by the police authorities.

