Every lie has an expiry date: Dino Melaye speaks after failed recall

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 29/04/2018 06:43:00
Senator Dino Melaye has reacted to the failed attempt to recall him from the Senate saying he will continue to stand by the truth.

In a couple of tweet on Sunday, April 29, the embattled senator representing Kogi west appreciated the effort of his people to keep him in the senate.

He promised not to let them down.

"Every lie has an expiry date. Forces of evil will never triumph over forces of light. God is with us

"Thank you my people. God bless you all. Thank you for the confidence reposed on me. I will not let you down. I will always stand by the truth and the people at all times. God bless Kogi west."

