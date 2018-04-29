Home | News | General | Every lie has an expiry date: Dino Melaye speaks after failed recall

Senator Dino Melaye has reacted to the failed attempt to recall him from the Senate saying he will continue to stand by the truth.

In a couple of tweet on Sunday, April 29, the embattled senator representing Kogi west appreciated the effort of his people to keep him in the senate.

READ ALSO: How Kogi west 'voted' in failed attempt to recall Senator Dino Melaye (full result)

He promised not to let them down.

"Every lie has an expiry date. Forces of evil will never triumph over forces of light. God is with us

"Thank you my people. God bless you all. Thank you for the confidence reposed on me. I will not let you down. I will always stand by the truth and the people at all times. God bless Kogi west."

NAIJ.com had reported that the attempt to recall Senator Dino Melaye failed after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) verified only 18,742 of the 189,870 signatories.

Channels reports that the recall process which happened on Saturday, April 29 witnessed a low turnout as only 5.34 percent of the 351,146 registered voters in the Kogi west senatorial district appeared.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android and read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

50 per cent plus one of the signatories is what is expected for the verification process to succeed.

Professor Ukertor Gabriel Moti who is the declaration officer for the exercise said the result did not satisfy the requirement for a referendum

Kogi West senatorial district to recall senator Dino Melaye from the Nigerian Senate on NAIJ.com TV:

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...