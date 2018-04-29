Home | News | General | Liverpool in advance talks with Flamengo to sign Brazilian wonderkid

Premier League giant, Liverpool, are in advance talk with Flamengo wonderkid Reinier Jesus.

Former Flamengo president, Kleber Leite, confirm that the Reds are already talking to the 16-year-old's family.

But the Anfield outfit would have to wait two years to play Reinier, who has a contract with the Rio-based club until 2021.

Leite in his personal website wrote: "I received certain information that the English club, who were monitoring the young Flamengo and Brazilian midfielder Reinier, 16, have already started negotiations with the boy's family.

"Our young values are being erased prematurely, without even being able to write a page that is in the history of the Brazilian club that put them in the football world.

"Reinier will probably have another two years as a Flamengo player. Very little. Sad…"

