Adeboye counsels the first born

By Olayinka Latona

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, has called on the first born to  obey God’s instructions for them to fulfill their destinies.

Adeboye spoke  during a special prayer programme for the first born at the Throne of Grace  Parish, national headquarters of the church in Ebute-Metta, Lagos, under the theme: Enforcing Your Victory.

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer, Redeemed Christian Church of God

Praying for God’s protection over every first born, the General Overseer explained that the  first born is  special to God because he belongs to Him and that God expects every  first born  to excel just like Jesus Christ.

His words: “The first born is a very special person, because he is  actually the turning point in any family. It is when you have a first child that you can be called a father or a mother; until that time, you are just a man or a woman.

“Unfortunately, because the first born is so  special, the devil is so keenly interested in him  also, which is why we must pray for him  and tell the devil to take his hands off our first born and, from now on, he will continue to excel”.

Urging Christians to use the name of Jesus, His blood and His word to enforce their victory and over every life’s challenges, Adeboye said the onus lies on every believer to use the name of Jesus Christ, which, He said, it is above every other name.

