Breaking: President Buhari arrives Joint Base Andrews Airport ahead of meeting with Trump
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 29/04/2018 08:35:00
President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived the United States ahead of his meeting with President Donald Trump.

The president landed at the Joint Base Andrews Airport on Sunday, April 29.

