Breaking: President Buhari arrives Joint Base Andrews Airport ahead of meeting with Trump
- 29/04/2018 08:35:00
President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived the United States ahead of his meeting with President Donald Trump.
The president landed at the Joint Base Andrews Airport on Sunday, April 29.
The president’s bilateral meeting with the US is scheduled for Monday, April 30.
