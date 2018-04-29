Home | News | General | Man United eye summer move for Juventus star and Tottenham ace as Mourinho plot major shake up

Manchester United gaffer, Jose Mourinho, is eyeing a summer move for Alex Sandro and Danny Rose as he plots a major shake-up at the Red Devils.

Mou wants a left-back to add pace and give Ashley Young competition.

Danny Rose is being considered but lack of game time from the Tottenham fullback might be a problem for United.

Juventus’ Brazilian star Sandro, was a target for Chelsea last summer, but a deal could not be done with the Old Ladies wanting £70m.

Mourinho admits he is eyeing a Brazilian and it looks unlikely to be Willian, 29, as he expects any deal to be blocked.

While speaking to ESPN, Mourinho said: “Who knows we can have a Brazilian in the squad next year.

“I don’t believe it will be Willian, because Chelsea won’t make it possible.”

He told ESPN: “I think a team without a Brazilian isn’t a team.

"Their talent is fantastic and the creativity of the Brazilian player can’t be measured.”

NAIJ.com previously reported that Manchester United co-chairman Joe Glazer has given coach Jose Mourinho the thumbs up for a job well done this season.

The Red Devils are on course for another Champions League qualification and will face Chelsea in the FA Cup final next month.

Glazer's message telling Mourinho how satisfied the billionaire family are will be a massive boost for the Portuguese.

