Home | News | General | Man United eye summer move for Juventus star and Tottenham ace as Mourinho plot major shake up
Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari
LIVE UPDATES: Atiku, Saraki, Kwankanso others in battle for PDP presidential ticket as party holds convention in Port Harcourt

Man United eye summer move for Juventus star and Tottenham ace as Mourinho plot major shake up



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 29/04/2018 08:03:00
  • 8
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

- Manchester United gaffer, Jose Mourinho, is eyeing a summer move for Alex Sandro and Danny Rose as he plots a major shake-up at the Red Devils

- Mou wants a left-back to add pace and give Ashley Young competition

- Mourinho admits he is eyeing a Brazilian and it looks unlikely to be Willian

Manchester United gaffer, Jose Mourinho, is eyeing a summer move for Alex Sandro and Danny Rose as he plots a major shake-up at the Red Devils.

Mou wants a left-back to add pace and give Ashley Young competition.

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 236