Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho set to land Bayern Munich star after placing a call through to him

- Jose Mourinho has expressed interest in signing Real Madrid star on loan at Bayern Munich this summer

- The 26-year-old joined the Galacticos after emerging top goals scorer at the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil

- His current contract with Los Blancos expires in the summer of 2019

Manchester United are reportedly plotting a summer move Bayern Munich superstar James Rodriguez.

The Colombia international has been impressive for the Bavarians since he joined them on loan last summer from Real Madrid.

He however will be making a return to the Santiago Bernabeu for the first time since he left the club last summer when they battle the Spanish League side giants in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League fixture on Tuesday, May 1.

Meanwhile, Jose Mourinho has expressed interest in signing the 2014 FIFA World Cup highest goal scorer at the end of this term.

With his current contract expiring next summer, Spanish news outlet, Don Balon claims the Red Devils are planning to take advantage of the situation by signing the player on or before the start of next season.

The publication also disclosed that Jose Mourinho has made contact with the Colombian midfielder, saying they will make a bid for him in a couple of months from now.

United have revealed that they are ready to splash the cash this summer in a bid to build their team for stiff competition in the coming season.

It is also one of their main targets to keep up with their arch-rivals Manchester City in the Premier League next term.

Jose Mourinho’s men host Arsenal at Old Trafford in one of the English topflight games on Sunday, April 29, with the hope of beating the Gunners to ensure they finish second on the table.

A win for Mourinho’s men would all but secure a top four spot and Champions League football for next season.

Rodriguez scored six goals and chipped in with 12 assists in all competitions for Bayern this time out.

He joined Real Madrid from Monaco in a five year deal after the 201 FIFA World Cup in a deal valued at €80 million and won his first Bundesliga title when Bayern were crowned champions of the league a week ago.

The 26-year-old had two Champions League titles to his credit among several other domestic and continental trophies.

Up until when he was sent on loan to Bayern, Rodriguez has scored 28 goals in 77 matches for Los Blancos, but he will be hoping to make a statement when his side face his parent club on Tuesday night.

