4 Boko Haram suspects nabbed by soldiers in Yobe (photos)

- Troops of Operation Lafiya Dole have arrested four suspected Boko Haram terrorists in Yobe state

- The suspects were arrested by soldiers of the 233 Battalion during a raid in Mingel and Damagun in Fune Local Government Area of the state

- Items recovered from the suspects whose ages ranged from 20 to 40 years include four phones and N150,000

Troops of 233 Battalion deployed in operation Lafiya Dole while on raid operation to Mingel and Damagun in Fune local government area of Yobe state nabbed four Boko Haram terrorists.

In a statement announcing the arrests, Brigadier General Texas Chukwu, the director, army public relations, said they were arrested on Friday, April 27, with their collaborator.

The suspects who are all from Borno state include, Chari Masaa 40 years, Gonbuzu Abar 30 years, Modu Moduchollo 20 years and Titta Masawa 20 years.

While their collaborator is Gambo Idrisa 30 years.

Items recovered include, four Techno phones and cash of N150,000.00 only.

Similarly, troops of Forward Operation Base, Potiskum on April 26 while on routine patrol arrested a suspected Boko Haram terrorist, Sailsu Musa - 30 years of Sabon Gari Duddaye village in Nangere local government area. .

The general public is hereby advised to report any suspicious movements to the security agents for necessary action.

NAIJ.com previously reported that troops of 28 Brigade on Operation Lafiya Dole on Wednesday, April 11, while on clearance patrol in conjunction with hunters and vigilantes in Borno state had an encounter with some Boko Haram terrorists.

According to a statement sent to NAIJ.com by the director army public relations, Brigadier-General Texas Chukwu, three members of the Boko Haram terrorists were neutralised during the exchange of fire.

The troops also rescued 33 family members of Boko Haram terrorists comprising 15 women, 6 boys and 12 girls. However, their houses and property were also destroyed.

