Breaking: Home Of Ohanaeze Ndigbo president reportedly bombed

Unconfirmed reports reaching NAIJ.com is that the country home of the president general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia John Nwodo at Ukehe in Enugu state has been bombed.

Daily Sun quoting a source reports that an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was thrown into his house by unknown persons from outside his compound.

The news outlet reports further that the explosion was said to have destroyed part of his building, shattering windows and ceiling of his house.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had reported that the Ohaneze Ndigbo reiterated that the unity of Nigeria was important and disregarded report that the country was heading towards a break-up.

The Sun reports that the Lagos chapter of the apex Igbo group stated this during the inauguration of Colonel Reuben Nwako (rtd) as the chairman of Ohanaeze Ikorodu Division who was presented to His Royal Majesty, Oba Adewale Shotobi, Adegorushen V, the Ayangburen of Ikorodu and his Cabinet members.

The president of Ohanaeze, Dr. Domferguson Okoli, went with Eze Ndigbo of Lagos state, Eze Christian Uchechukwu Nwachukwu and other important personnel.

Okoli assured the king that they were committed to the unity of the country and that if the Yorubas and Igbos can unite, Nigeria will be greater than it is.

He said: “Kabiyesi mark my word, the problem that we are having is not the Hausa Fulani but the unity of Igbo and the Yoruba. Once they agree to work and unite together, it shall be well for this country. The entire Africa is looking up to the Igbo and the Yoruba. That is why people like you are going to work round the clock to make it happen. Nigeria shall be one, we shall not disintegrate, and we shall work together.”

