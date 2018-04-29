Home | News | General | BBNaija housemates can make better money sleeping with politicians - Nollywood actress Charity Nnaji

- Nollywood actress Charity Nnaji has some words for 2018 BBNaija housemates on how to make money with the fame

- She claims ex-housemates dates politician to make big money so the fresh housemates should do the same especially the females

- The five finalists of BBNaija were hosted to a fun-filled homecoming party

Since the finale of the 2018 Big Brother Naija show, many people have been advising the housemates on how to make it better in life now that the show has ended.

The advice even came more for the five finalists of Miracle, Cee C, Tobi, Alex and Nina who since their arrival in Nigeria they have been going on media tour with a lot of paparazzi.

Nollywood actress Charity Nnaji claimed she has advice for the housemates especially the females among them on how they can make better money. The Abuja-based actress is not impressed with all the razzmatazz the housemates have been showing since the end of the show.

Actress Charity Nnaji advises BBNaija female housemates on how to make better money

This is because she believes the girls among them should take the opportunity of the moment to make more money by sleeping with politicians like their past especially the female housemates are doing instead of just posting photos on social media for nothing.

In a chat with Vanguard, she said: “Please tell the housemates of Big Brother Naija, especially the girls to utilise this opportunity and platform to make more money by sleeping with politicians instead of taking selfies and uploading on Instagram.”

The pretty actress claimed she has proof of the escapades of the past BBNaija housemate as she continued: “They can confirm from the first set that left the house. Some charge one million a night. One such incident happened right in my presence. One former housemate was telling a senator on phone that if he could not pay one million naira for a night, he should forget about it.”

NAIJ.com had reported that the five finalists of the just ended BBNaija was treated to a celebrity homecoming party. The party held in Lagos had 2018 and 2017 housemates.

