Guru Maharaj Ji is not dead - Aide

- The viral news of the demise of the founder of the One Love Family, Satguru Maharajah Ji, has been reported false

- Maharaji's spokesman for Ojo Peter, said the rumour was a mischievous attempt concocted by disgruntled elements in the society

- Some social media users had posted the news of Maharaji’s death but checks revealed that he is alive

The news of the demise of Satguru Maharajah Ji, that went viral on social media on Friday, April 27, is not true but mischievous.

Ojo Peter, the spokesman of Maharaj Ji, announced this on Saturday, April 28, in Ibadan .

Peter alleged that the rumor was concocted by some people who, he said, have found it difficult to silence Maharaj Ji from telling the truth about happenings in Nigeria and the world at large.

”The news of the death of Maharaj Ji is not only false but one that was mischievously concocted by some disgruntled elements.

”They want to use the false news to cause disaffection among numerous members of the One Love Family, Nigerians and the world at large but Maharaj Ji has already exposed them for who they are.

”Such news will never stop Maharaj Ji from saying the truth he is known for.

”We use this medium to tell the whole world that Maharaj Ji is hale and hearty and people of the world should disregard such false information.” Peter stated.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that Maharajah Ji, on April 25, organised a news conference at Maharajah Ji village, where he warned Nigerian leaders working against the nation’s unity to desist ”or get consumed by the colossal problems they have created across the country”.

Maharajah Ji also assured Nigerians that there would not be war in the country.

NAIJ.com previously reported that a Magistrates court sitting at Ota in Ogun state reportedly sentenced a 32-year-old man, Lukman Yaya, who claimed to be a prophet to 25 months in prison.

News Agency of Nigeria reports that Banwo, the senior magistrate, in his ruling did not give the convict any option of fine. Yaya’s house or church address was not disclosed in the court.

