Lai Mohammed mourns Oyo Speaker, Tambuwal’s aide

Abuja – The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has described as untimely and shocking the death of the Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Hon. Michael Adeyemo.

Mohammed also expressed shock and sadness over the sudden death of Mr Imam Imam, the Special Adviser on Media to Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State. Rt Honourable (Barrister) Michael Adeyemo

In a statement issued in Abuja on Sunday, the minister said death had cut short the rising profile of Adeyemo in the nation’s political scene.

While expressing his condolences to the people and government of Oyo State, he prayed that God will grant repose to the soul of the departed and comfort the late Speaker’s family.

Mohammed also paid tribute to Imam, whom he said he had cause to interact with many times in his lifetime, describing him as “a quintessential journalist and a valuable aide of his principal.’’

He expressed his condolences to Tambuwal whom he said had suffered a personal loss with the demise of his long-time aide.

The minister prayed that God will take Imam to his bosom and also give his family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.(NAN)

