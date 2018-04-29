Home | News | General | Impeachment: Take it easy – group tells NASS

Lagos – The Anti-Corruption and Research Based Data Initiative (ARDI) has appealed to the National Assembly to show understanding over President Muhammadu Buhari’s alleged purchase of $496 million aircraft from the U.S. without due process.

Mr Dennis Aghanya, Executive Secretary of ARDI, said in Lagos on Sunday that the president, as a human being, could make mistakes.

He advised the legislators to avoid actions that would heat up the system.

“”The president’s only sin is that he did not seek the approval of the National Assembly for the release of the fund; he did not embezzle it.

“”For anyone to think of impeachment process against him is not right.

“”We have many problems at hand. Violation of a constitutional provision is bad but it is worse to act in an immoral manner,’’ Aghanya said.

The ARDI scribe said that Buhari’s regime was prosecuting a vital project – fighting corruption and insecurity – and might circumvent the provision of the constitution in some instances to succeed.

He said that guidance or correction of the executive should not be with a sledge hammer.

Aghanya claimed that the legislature had at some points also thrown caution to the wind to be able to achieve an aim.

Aghanya said: ““There is no doubt that Mr President erred in his approval and release of such magnitude of fund to place order for the controversial aircraft, but I prefer to view his actions from his intention rather than the technicalities associated with the process of releasing the fund.

“ “He meant well and nobody can take away that fact.

“ “We were all witnesses in this country where funds were appropriated and released and it was completely diverted and embezzled and nobody was questioned.

“”I must confess, however, that I am also happy that the National Assembly could be on top of its game by living up to its oversight function.’’

According to him, the beauty of every constitutional democracy is going by the rules as guided by the constitution of the country.

Aghanaya said that all the arms of government must adhere strictly to the rules.

“ “We will get over it; it is a gradual process. When our democracy matures very reasonably, we will not only impeach but will also start recalling legislators that have failed to live up to expectations.

“ “Some governors, justices and legislators have done badly, but we are taking it calmly; that is the way it should go.

“”For those appearing on national television to justify this action of Mr President, I will disagree with them.

Whatever is bad should be condemned and apologies rendered.

“ That is the only way we can continue to adjust in areas we have made mistakes and consolidate where we are getting it right.’’(NAN)

