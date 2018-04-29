Home | News | General | ‘No wonder Mourinho sold him’ – Fans stunned as Mohamed Salah misses sitter
‘No wonder Mourinho sold him’ – Fans stunned as Mohamed Salah misses sitter



Here’s a phrase we weren’t expecting to write: Mohamed Salah misses sitter.
But that’s exactly what happened during Liverpool’s clash with Stoke City as the prolific Egyptian hashed the simplest of one-on-one opportunities.

Salah was played clean through on goal during the opening exchanges at Anfield, but instead of calmly slotting beyond Jack Butland he attempted a cheeky dinked finish. And it was hopeless.

Had he scored, Salah would have broken the Premier League goalscoring record for a 38-game season. Whoops.


We were granted exclusive access to Salah’s mind to relive his horror:

Salah and the word miss in the same sentence just seems so odd. #LFCSTO

— Noreen Khan (@DJNoreenKhan) April 28, 2018

Obviously desperate for a Liverpool win to help Palace, but how did Salah miss that. No wonder Mourinho sold him. Can’t do it at home to Stoke on a cold wet Saturday lunchtime.

— Justin (@Donnie_Eagle) April 28, 2018

SALAH MISSES A ONE ON ONE!?

— Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) April 28, 2018

