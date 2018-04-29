BREAKING: Home of Nwodo, President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo bombed
- 29/04/2018 08:39:00
- 6
- 0
Explosion has rocked the country home of the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia John Nwodo at Ukehe in Enugu State.Daily Sun reports that an Improvised Explosive Device was thrown into his house by unknown persons from outside his compound.
The explosion was said to have destroyed part of his building.
The ceiling and windows of his house were shattered.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles