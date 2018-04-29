Home | News | General | Mourinho certain Man United will sign highly rated Atletico Madrid striker this summer
Mourinho certain Man United will sign highly rated Atletico Madrid striker this summer



- Premier League giants, Manchester United, are confident of signing Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann this summer

- The 27-year-old France international was tipped with a move to Old Trafford last summer in a £90m deal but he opted to stay in La Liga

- Griezmann has since been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League in recent months, with United still keen on the striker

Premier League giants, Manchester United, are confident of signing Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann this summer.

The 27-year-old France international was tipped with a move to Old Trafford last summer in a £90m deal but he opted to stay in La Liga after Atletico were hit with a transfer ban.

