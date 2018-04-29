Popular Nigerian tour guide, Chiamaka ‘Social Prefect’ dumps her husband 10 weeks after wedding

The tour guide who got married to the love of her life, Aniefiok Ntia, who also is her business partner, took to her social media handle to break the news of her marriage crash.

From what she shared, it’s as though it was as a result of her body size she had the duel with her husband that led to their separation.

She wrote,

I have broken loose from needy validation and depression. I am now Chiamaka not Obuekwe not Ntia. I have no family and friends now except Jesus and social prefect tours. Jesus loves me and I am beautiful and sexy in his eyes.

Please and please everyone should leave me

See God punish society. I have been depressed because of him for sooo long and I have thought of suicide but not anymore. Everyone says be strong. I am ready for peace.

I want to be happy and single. I want to breath.

.

I am even ready to loose social prefect tours. At least have small money saved and I will go away for a year. At least I would not be worried about dressing up because I am fat and unattractive to a man. Nobody cares. I started gyming because of a man.

Not anymore.

.

Everyone has failed me. All brands can come and collect their money if they aren’t comfortable. I will be broke and poor in Peace. I am ready to loose it all for peace. I don’t want to add to the suicide statistics like so many women who have gone before me.

.

If you call me or text I will send a police to you.

God bless you.

I am not afraid of death. I am ready for Jesus kingdom. But I don’t want to be married anymore