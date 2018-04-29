Home | News | General | Jubilation at Anfield as star striker signs new improved deal

Liverpool star forward, Roberto Firmino, has signed a new long-term contract worth £180,000 a week with the Reds on Sunday April 29 that will run until the summer of 2023.

Firmino signed a contract worth £9m a year prior to his club’s Champions League second leg tie in Rome, making him Liverpool’s highest paid player.

Liverpool took to their official twitter account to confirm signage of the new deal.The tweet reads: "❌ Roberto Firmino agrees terms on new long-term #LFC deal: http://lfc.tv/AQke "

Speaking about the new deal to Liverpoolfc.com Firmino said: “It was an easy decision.

“The club have taken me in in an incredible way and I’ve grown a lot here with my work with the support of the whole team. I am very, very happy here.

“Everything fits in the best possible way. My teammates are fantastic and I am very grateful to be able to play with them at this club.

“I love to play for Liverpool FC. The fans are excellent and fantastic in how they support us all the way. They support us throughout the games and the work they do during the match is beautiful.”

Firmino joined Liverpool from Hoffenheim in the summer of 2015 and has made 140 appearances, scoring 50 goals.

He has been spectacular form for the Reds this season with 27 strikes registered in 50 outings for the Jurgen Klopp side.

Source: Naija.ng

