Jubilation at Anfield as star striker signs new improved deal



  • 29/04/2018 13:17:00
- Liverpool star forward, Roberto Firmino, has signed a new long-term contract worth £180,000 a week with the Reds

- The Brazilian forward signed the deal today April 29

- Firmino while speaking about the new deal said it 'was an easy decision'

Liverpool star forward, Roberto Firmino, has signed a new long-term contract worth £180,000 a week with the Reds on Sunday April 29 that will run until the summer of 2023.

Firmino signed a contract worth £9m a year prior to his club’s Champions League second leg tie in Rome, making him Liverpool’s highest paid player.

