Marouane Fellaini’s late minute strike earned Manchester United slim win over Arsenal in Sunday’s Premier League clash



Marouane Fellaini’s late minute goal was all that Manchester United needed to beat stubborn Arsenal 2-1 at Old Trafford on Sunday, April 29.

France international Paul Pogba scored the opener for the Red Devils in the 16th minute of the meeting after converting a loose ball from Alexis Sanchez’s header a slight moment before then.

Though, the outgoing Gunners boss made some changes to his side that faced Atletico Madrid in their Europa League meeting last Thursday, the selected players still gave their host a scare in the game.

