Home | News | General | Big boy! Miracle spotted in brand new Mercedes car worth N12m, seen cruising at homecoming party (video)

It's all joy for Flyboy Miracle who made a grand entrance into the homecoming party held in honour of all BBNaija housemates on Saturday, April 28, at Club Cubana in Victoria Island, Lagos.

Miracle emerged winner of the Big Brother 2018 Double Wahala show after spending 85 days with several other housemates, who got evicted every other week. As the winner, the young pilot is entitled to N45 million in cash and prizes.

To start off his winning streams, the handsome millionaire was spotted making a grand entrance to the homecoming party held for all BBNaija housemates. According to reports, the Flyboy who cruised in with a brand new Mercedes car said to be worth N12 million gave a grand entrance as he entered the venue of the party.

However, sources have revealed that the official handling of the SUV promised the winner will be done on Monday, April 30.

READ ALSO: Photos from homecoming party for the top 5 BBNaija housemates

Here's how Miracle stormed the party in style below:

READ ALSO: Photos from homecoming party for the top 5 BBNaija housemates

Meanwhile, the excited Flyboy of the moment was seen rocking at the party as he stood on a couch and danced the night away. Watch him below:

Congratulations to the young pilot!

PAY ATTENTION: Read best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

BBNaija Finale 2018: Nigerians share their thoughts on Cee-C, Miracle on NAIJ.com TV:

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...