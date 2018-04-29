Home | News | General | Manchester United legend gave outgoing Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger a memorable gift (Photos)

- Outgoing Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger got a standing ovation and a memorable gift from Alex Ferguson before his side's clash against United at Old Trafford

- The Frenchman will bring his 22-year reign at the Emirates Stadium to a stop when he quits the club at the end of the season

- He won three Premier League titles, three manager of the year awards and all other silverwares in his title cabinet

Arsene Wenger visits Old Trafford for the last time as Arsenal manager on Sunday, April 29, for the Premier League encounter against Manchester United.

The Frenchman took over as the Gunners manager in 1996, and 22 years after, he will be stepping down as the coach of the club.

However, the 68-year-old was given a standing ovation by the fans at the stadium, but the most important was former Red Devils manager, Sir Alex Ferguson presenting the outgoing Arsenal boss a gift wrapped a box.

Alex Ferguson and Sir Alex Ferguson during the gift presentation at Old Trafford - pix by Getty

Ferguson saluted Jose Mourinho to show his respect before proceeding to gift his longtime colleague an opponent a commemorative gift prior to kick-off.

While the presentation was going on, Old Trafford faithful gave the Gunners chief a rousing round of applause as all involved put past differences aside to pay respect to a footballing legend.

That however would relieve the gaffer after his team bus was fine £60 parking fine earlier in the day near their hotel.

Wenger and Ferguson joke on the pitch while presenting the gift - Getty

Meanwhile, Wenger rested most of his key players for their crunch Europa League semifinal second leg clash in Spain after the reverse fixture had ended 1-1 at the Emirates Stadium last Thursday.

Hence, players like Konstantinos Mavropanos and other academy players were handed starting shirt against United’s power house in the game.

Ferguson and Wenger sharing experiences during the gift presentation - Getty

The outgoing Arsenal manager won his first senior title in the 1987-88 season when he led Monaco to the French Ligue 1 title.

After joining the north London side, he won three Premier League titles, seven FA Cups and seven Community Shields in his 22 year reign as the manager of the outfit.

Moments before the kickoff Mourinho and Wenger shakes - Getty

Arsene Wenger oversaw 825 Premier League matches as the manager of the Gunners before his Manchester United fixture – winning 474 and losing 155 in the process.

On his side’s goal ratio, his side scored 1553 EPl goals and conceded a little over half, 803 goals in 22 years.

He was voted manager of the month 15 times in the process and won manager of the season three times - 1997/98, 2001/02, and 2003/04 respectively.

