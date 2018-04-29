Home | News | General | 10 dead as armed bandits attack mine field in Kaduna

- Armed bandits attacked a mine field in Mahanga village, Birnin Gawri local government area of Kaduna state

- The attack left nine miners dead, while 13 people were critically injured

- The Kaduna state police command said the situation is now under control

The Kaduna state police command has confirmed that 10 miners were killed by armed bandits in Birnin Gawri local government area.

The commissioner of police in the state, Austin Iwar, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna on Sunday., April 29

NAN reports that the 10 local miners were working in a mine field in Mahanga village in Birnin Gwari local government of Kaduna state.

“On Saturday, nine miners were killed and were buried, while 13 people were critically injured.

“Six were hospitalised at the General Hospital, Birnin Gwari, while seven were transferred to Kaduna for treatment.

“Today, one out of the 13 injured miners died and increased the death toll to 10,’’ he said.

He added that the situation was now under control and that security operatives had been posted to flash points to forestall a reprisal attack.

“We are meeting with stakeholders to see that this incident does not re-occur,’’ he added.

Iwar also said no arrest had been made while investigation was ongoing to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident .

“We are investigating to see first the reason why it happened and the immediate cause.

”This is to enable us identify the culprits and arrest them to face the law,” he said

Iwar assured the public that the suspects would be arrested and prosecuted.

Earlier, NAIJ.com reported that an attack by suspected bandits on Kuru-Kuru and Jarkuka villages in Anka local government area of Zamfara state has reportedly left at least 20 people dead.

Daily Trust, citing account of witnesses reported that the gunmen earlier attacked Kuru-Kuru village and were planning to launch a fresh attack on another village nearby when the residents of Jarkuka village mobilised to offer help to those under attack at Kuru-Kuru.

The News Agency of Nigeria reported that the bandits attacked a mining site at Kuru-kuru village and also ambushed some people from the neighbouring Jarkuka village as they mobilised to bring help to Kuru-kuru.

Source: Naija.ng

