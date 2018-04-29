Home | News | General | Bomb explodes residence of Nwodo, President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo

By Nwafor Sunday

Unknown hoodlums on Sunday attacked the residence of the President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, John Nwodo.

Nnia Nwodo, President-General of Ohanaeze

Ebere Amaraizu, spokesman of the state police command who confirmed the incident said that the explosives were thrown inside the residence through the gate.

Reports have it that the explosion shattered some window panes and roof of a part of the house located at Ukehe town in Nsukka‎, Enugu state.

Speaking to newsmen, Ebere Amaraizu said that efforts have been put in place to make sure that those behind the act are caught.

His words, “Yes, there was explosion of a minor category. What we are trying to do here is to find out how it occurred.

“Indications from our preliminary inquiry show it was not planted because the place is fortified. Maybe the person threw in the object from the gate”.

