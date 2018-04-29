Home | News | General | Killings: CAN embarks on prayers

Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Kano State Chapter, has decided to embark on intense prayers to stop the spate of killings across the country.

Rev Adeolu Samuel, the Chairman of the state chapter of the association, stated this at a news conference on Sunday in Kano.

He explained that there was need for the Federal Government to declare the killers as terrorists and rise against them, while the military should also confront them as such.

The CAN president also appealed to the Federal Government to go extra miles in freeing Leah Sharibu and the other abducted Chibok Girls by the terrorists.

According to Samuel, CAN demands that the government look out for the sponsors of such killings and bring them to justice.

The association, however, commended the Kano Emirate and the state government for ensuring that the state was peaceful and safe for all to live in and worship.

