Delta APC condemns assassination attempt on Buowe

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Delta chapter has condemned the assassination attempt of Hon. Silas Bouwe, a chieftain of the party from Isoko South Local Government Area of the state, saying that they are shocked by the attack on a man that is widely known to be pious and upright in his association with others.

APC, in a statement signed by its State Publicity Secretary, Mr. Leonard Obibi, stated that “We totally condemn any attempt to reintroduce this type of menace or threat into the political arena of Delta State from now till the end of the general election in 2019. It is within this context that we also recall a recent but ugly incident in Warri in which one of our governorship aspirants, Chief Osiobe Okotie, luckily escaped an attack by some assassins.

The statement read ‘’ the relatively calm political environment in Delta State could be shattered if these threats are allowed to continue unchecked. It could foster unbridled anarchy in the state, but this is avoidable. The hideous and vicious experience that has trailed Rivers State is nothing worthy of emulation.

‘‘It is on record, and we are much aware that Hon. Silas Bouwe, being a legal practitioner, is handling matters in court that pertain to political impropriety against some PDP candidates in the last January 6th LGA elections in the state. And while not casting any aspersions or pointing any fingers, we are aware that issues of this nature within our climes could have thrown Hon. Bouwe into the limelight, but we will leave that for the security services to unravel.

‘’This attack is criminal; it is abominable and iniquitous in its entirety; and we implore the state’s law enforcement agencies, the Nigeria Police, DSS and other related outfits, to swiftly draft a special investigative unit to wade into this matter with intent to fish out the culprits and bring them to the law.

‘’We believe that security is everybody’s affair, and we will hope that anybody with a clue that would assist in the resolution of this crime would pass same to the nearest police station. We cannot allow criminals that carry out gruesome attacks of this nature to continue to thrive within our communities, and the time to begin to take proactive action across the state is now.

‘‘We therefore call on the Delta State Governor, Senator Arthur Ifeanyi Okowa, to liaise with all law enforcement agencies in the state on the need to be more vigilant, and to spread their tentacles into the nooks and cranny of the state as the election season begins to warm up, in order to prevent infractions of a similar or other kind, whether intentionally or otherwise.

‘‘We wish Hon. Silas Bouwe a very speedy recovery, and we share this moment of agony with his family and associates who have been traumatized by this very horrid and unfortunate incident‘‘.

