Home | News | General | Oba of Benin preaches peaceful coexistence among Nigerians

The Oba of Benin, Omo N’oba Akpolokpolo Ewuare II, has called for peaceful coexistence among Nigerians.

•Oba Ewuare II of Benin

The media aide to Gov. Rauf Aregbesola, Sola Fasure, in a statement on Sunday in Osogbo said the monarch made the call during a courtesy visit to the governor in Osogbo.

Ewuare said it was necessary to promote peaceful coexistence among Nigerians and as well rescue the country from the shackles of insecurity that has become the lot of the citizenry.

The monarch also urged Aregbesola to work with his colleagues in the Nigeria Governors’ Forum to stop the incessant killings by suspected herdsmen in the country.

He further urged the Federal Government to tackle the security challenges facing the country by taking necessary steps.

“I want you to mobilise your colleagues in the Nigerian Governors’ Forum to address the issue of insecurity in the country and do something to stop the unwarranted killings in Benue, Borno, Adamawa, Yobe, Edo and other parts of the country.

” Nigerians cherish their comfort and a peaceful environment so much.

” So we are charging those of you at the helms of affairs in the country to do everything humanly possible to guarantee peace for Nigerians.

“It is unfortunate that this is going on in our land.

” We want something to be quickly done as soon as possible so that Nigerians can know peace, ‘’ the monarch said.

The traditional ruler also condemned the prevalence of human trafficking in the country, particularly in Edo, describing the menace as modern day slavery that must be urgently confronted.

Also speaking, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, expressed delight on the visit of Ewuare, saying it was an affirmation of the fact that Yoruba people would continue to be united.

Ogunwusi said the visit had demonstrated the love, unity and cohesion between the people of Benin and the whole of Yoruba speaking states in Nigeria.

In his response, Aregbesola said that efforts were in top gear to tackle insecurity in the country.

He described the gruesome killings in some parts of the country as criminal and an act of lawlessness which were beyond the issue of farmers and herdsmen clash.

Arebesola said that the killings had been extensively discussed at the last National Executive Council meeting held in Abuja.

He assured Nigerians that the killings by the herdsmen would soon be a thing of the past. (NAN)

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...