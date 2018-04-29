Late Fellaini strike seals three points for United
Marouane Fellaini’s late winners spoils Arsene Wenger’s final trip to Old Trafford as Manchester United walk away with all three points. Henrikh Mkhitaryan appeared to have this young Gunners side in line for a point as his equaliser against his former side cancelled out Paul Pogba’s opener, but it wasn’t meant to be in the end as Wenger’s 28th and final Old Trafford visit ends in an 18th defeat at this hallowed ground.
Full time : Manchester United 2-1 Arsenal
