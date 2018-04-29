Home | News | General | Tiwa Savage Shows Off Her Curvaceously Voluptuous Behind In Mini Dress
Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari
PDP NATIONAL CONVENTION - 12 Aspirants battle for presidential ticket

Tiwa Savage Shows Off Her Curvaceously Voluptuous Behind In Mini Dress



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 29/04/2018 12:02:00
  • 11
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage is the hottest female in music across the country and there’s no dispute to that at the moment.
But beyond being a great singer, the Mavin Records First Lady is also endowed and despite having one child, she still has that bangin’ bod.

She shared these photos via her page and her fans and even some celebrities can’t seem to get enough of her. Another photo below:

Click Here To Download Edujandon.com News App From Playstore

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 222