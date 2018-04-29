Tiwa Savage Shows Off Her Curvaceously Voluptuous Behind In Mini Dress
Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage is the hottest female in music across the country and there’s no dispute to that at the moment.
But beyond being a great singer, the Mavin Records First Lady is also endowed and despite having one child, she still has that bangin’ bod.
She shared these photos via her page and her fans and even some celebrities can’t seem to get enough of her. Another photo below:
