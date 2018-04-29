Buhari arrives Washington to meet with Donald Trump
- 29/04/2018 11:57:00
- 10
- 0
President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday arrived Joint Base Andrews Airport, Washington ahead of his bilateral meeting with US President, Donald Trump.
The President’s arrival was confirmed by his Personal Assistant on New Media, Engagement Unit, Bashir Ahmad.
A tweet from the presidential aide read, “President @MBuhari has just arrived the Joint Base Andrews Airport, Washington ahead of his bilateral meeting with President @realDonaldTrump tomorrow.”
