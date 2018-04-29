Home | News | General | Buhari arrives Washington to meet with Donald Trump
Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari
PDP NATIONAL CONVENTION - 12 Aspirants battle for presidential ticket

Buhari arrives Washington to meet with Donald Trump



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 29/04/2018 11:57:00
  • 10
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday arrived Joint Base Andrews Airport, Washington ahead of his bilateral meeting with US President, Donald Trump.
The President’s arrival was confirmed by his Personal Assistant on New Media, Engagement Unit, Bashir Ahmad.

A tweet from the presidential aide read, “President @MBuhari has just arrived the Joint Base Andrews Airport, Washington ahead of his bilateral meeting with President @realDonaldTrump tomorrow.”

Click Here To Download Edujandon.com News App From Playstore

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 222