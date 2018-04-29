New movie ‘Avengers’ opens with $630m, smashing global record

"Avengers: Infinity War" took in US$630 million in its first weekend, the highest global opening of all time, industry estimates showed on Sunday.

"The latest Marvel juggernaut... opened with US$630M worldwide, making it the largest global weekend tally in the history of film, and this was done without China," industry tracker Exhibitor Relations said.

The film, which features more than two dozen superheroes fighting to save the universe, also broke the record for highest North American opening weekend, raking in US$250 million.

"Infinity War" is the 19th film in the so-called Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), combining a whopping nine franchises and a cast list that reads like a who's who of Hollywood's A-list.

Robert Downey Jr dons the red and gold metal suit once again as Iron Man; Benedict Cumberbatch is Doctor Strange; Scarlett Johansson is back as Black Widow; and Australia's Chris Hemsworth is Thor.

Also back for more? Black Panther — the Marvel breakout of the year after the massive opening of the standalone pic in February, Captain America, the Hulk, Spider-Man, Hawkeye, the Guardians of the Galaxy and their assorted allies.

Their mission? To prevent the powerful purple alien Thanos (Josh Brolin) from destroying the universe.