Highly rated French Ligue 1 side set to make sensation summer move for Chelsea star defender

French Ligue 1 outfit Monaco who are monitoring David Luiz's bleak situation at Chelsea are keen on making a move for the defender, according to reports.

The Brazilian has has limited game time at Stamford Bridge following a fallout with boss Antonio Conte.

The 31-year-old has only started nine League matches all season with his last coming in a 4-1 defeat at Watford at the start of February 2018.

Luiz and Conte suffered a bust-up following a Champions League drubbing against Roma where the pair exchanged a heated war of words.

And now Monaco who keenly monitoring the Brazilian situation are ready to offer him an escape route if Luiz decides to leave.

The French side appointed former Chelsea technical director Michael Emenalo in November and is ready to bolster the 2016-17 league champions with a number of Blues' stars.

Luiz is also battling a recurring knee injury which has also pushed him further down the pecking order but he will make a decision on his future after learning the fate of current manager Conte.

