Home | News | General | 2019: Buhari campaign organization inaugurates executives, office in Taraba

- Buhari Campaign Organisation (BCO), Taraba chapter has been inaugurated

- Alhaji Bala Fasali, the national coordinator of the organisation, congratulated the officials

- He said that the ongoing Mambilla Hydro Power Project in the state was a pointer to the president’s commitment towards ensuring socio-economic development

The Taraba chapter of the Buhari Campaign Organisation (BCO) on Sunday, April 29, inaugurated its newly-elected officials and an office complex in Jalingo ahead of the 2019 election.

The national coordinator of the organisation, Alhaji Bala Fasali, congratulated the officials and urged them to work tirelessly to realise the dream of ensuring re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari for the second term in office in 2019.

He expressed optimism that Buhari would get block votes in the state and the North East in general, considering the enormous successes recorded in the ongoing war against terrorism.

READ ALSO: Home Of Ohanaeze Ndigbo president reportedly bombed

Fasali said that the ongoing Mambilla Hydro Power Project in the state was a pointer to the president’s commitment towards ensuring socio-economic development in the state and the country at large.

“The Mambilla Hydro Power Project is a gigantic project capable of providing power not only in Nigeria but to other West African countries, I assure you it will be completed on time to serve its purpose,” Fasali said.

He advised the officials to take their oath of office seriously and avoid betraying the trust reposed on them.

Earlier, the north east coordinator of the organisation, Dr Abiso Kabir, warned the officials against engaging in anti party activities, saying anyone found wanting would be penalised.

“You cannot be for Buhari and then work against the interest of our party.

“If you are with us, then you must work for all APC candidates from the top to the bottom,” Abiso said.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had reported that Alhaji Lai Mohammed, the minister of Information and Culture, has spoken on the achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

President Buhari is at the US for a meeting with President Donald Trump on 30 April in Washington D.C.

TY Danjuma, Nigerian army and the herdsmen crisis | NAIJ.com TV:

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...